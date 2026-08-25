Toxic advance booking shows massive craze, Yash eyes second-biggest opener after KGF 2

Kannada actor Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is generating strong interest ahead of its theatrical release on August 26. The film has recorded a robust response in advance bookings, despite receiving an A certificate.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Toxic has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark in Day 1 advance bookings, including blocked seats. The total currently stands at around Rs 41.03 crore, while confirmed bookings alone have contributed Rs 31.89 crore.

Toxic can earn more than Rs 50 crore on day 1

Around 8.94 lakh tickets have been sold across 17,692 shows. Bookings have not yet fully opened in several regions, particularly the Telugu market. With sales expected to pick up further, the film’s Day 1 advance booking figure could approach Rs 50 crore before its release.

Karnataka leads advance bookings

Karnataka is currently the strongest market for Toxic. Including blocked seats, the film has generated around Rs 17.31 crore in advance bookings in the state. It has recorded approximately 55% occupancy across nearly 2,000 shows, with more than 1,100 shows close to being sold out.

Bengaluru has contributed Rs 10.67 crore, including blocked seats. Mysuru has also recorded a strong response, with occupancy at around 88% and advance bookings of approximately Rs 1.06 crore.

Toxic gets strong response in Hindi market

The Hindi market is also contributing significantly to the film’s advance sales. The Hindi version has already recorded more than Rs 15.5 crore in gross advance bookings from 2D shows alone. Premium formats including IMAX, 4DX and Dolby Cinema are further adding to the total. Delhi-NCR leads the Hindi market with around Rs 2.26 crore in bookings, including blocked seats, followed by Mumbai at Rs 1.54 crore and Pune at Rs 86.61 lakh.

Tamil Nadu could see a jump in bookings

Maharashtra has recorded around Rs 3.96 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats, while Gujarat stands at Rs 2.85 crore. Delhi has crossed Rs 2.67 crore, while Tamil Nadu has recorded around Rs 2 crore.

Odisha has also contributed approximately Rs 1.56 crore. Tamil Nadu could see a further rise in bookings, as the film has generated around Rs 2 crore across 1,455 shows despite current occupancy being around 12%.

Premium formats add to Toxic advance sales

The film is also seeing interest in premium formats. In Karnataka, the Kannada IMAX version has recorded approximately Rs 85.91 lakh in Bengaluru, including blocked seats. The 4DX format has added around Rs 27.73 lakh. Hindi IMAX and 4DX screenings are also contributing to the film's overall advance booking numbers.

KGF 2 remains Yash’s biggest opener

Toxic will have to beat a formidable benchmark to become Yash’s biggest opener. According to Sacnilk, KGF: Chapter 2 collected Rs 116 crore net in India on Day 1, with an India gross of Rs 134.50 crore. Toxic's final opening-day figures will determine where it stands against the record.

Toxic release date and cast

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead role. The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

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