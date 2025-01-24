Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan's 'mind-bending' thriller 'Identity' to premiere on OTT | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Identity was released in cinemas earlier this month.

Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan-starrer recently release film, Identity, is set to release on January 31 on ZEE5. The streaming platform announced the news on Friday on its social media handles. The psychological thriller, originally made in Malayalam and dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada unravels a gripping tale of revenge, deception, and justice. Reacting to this, Tovino said he is excited about the release of Identity on the streamer. “Playing a character in Identity has been one of the most thrilling and rewarding experiences of my career. It was a privilege to be part of such a powerful story that balances action with emotional depth,” the actor said in a statement.

Trisha, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films, said she was instantly drawn towards the complex narrative of Identity. “The depth of the narrative and the complexity of the characters truly drew me to this project. Working alongside such talented co-stars and under visionary directors was a creatively fulfilling journey. I’m excited for audiences to witness this edge-of-the-seat experience that we’ve poured our hearts into,” Krishnan said.

Identity unravels the sinister mystery of Amar Felix’s (Arjun Radhakrishnan) murder—a blackmailer with a dark past. As CI Allen Jacob (Vinay Rai) investigates Alisha (Krishnan), an eyewitness suffering from face blindness, the trail leads to Haran Shankar (Thomas), a karate instructor harbouring a vengeful secret.

The film, directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, also stars Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, and Mandira Bedi. The film was released in theatres on January 2 to mixed reviews.



