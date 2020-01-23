IMDb top 10 trending Indian movies, web series for January 2020

Top 10 trending Indian movies, web series for January 2020

In the digital world, the success of any film or TV series is often measured with the buzz it creates around itself. Popular website IMDB released the list of top trending films, TV shows and web series that attracted the attention of the internet users in January 2020. The list features many easy guesses but some of the mentions will make you rethink your perception of popularity and may take you by surprise. People continue to search and talk about films and shows that haven’t released yet and at times films that released a while back

Take a look at this interesting list of Trending Indian film, shows and web series for January 2020 by IMDB

(This list can be updated for the month depending upon their variable popularity in real-time)

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn’s dream project has shattered all the box office records and is cruising towards the 200-crore mark but meanwhile, it was one of the most talked-about things. Tanhaji got the maximum, 28.1 percent user attention on the popularity meter.

Gandi Baat

This ALT Balaji web series left behind the big names when it came to the popularity and secured the second position on the most trending list for January 2020.

Shylock

Superstar Mamooty’s film has to be grand one and days ahead of the release, Shylock has already created a buzz that made it feature on the most trending list.

Navelru... Half Boiled

Kannada film Navelru... Half Boiled hit the theatres on December 6 last year but continues to be on the minds of users and features on the most trending list in the fourth position.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was received with an overwhelming response by the audience and the film performed exceedingly well at the box office. The film also created quite a buzz online.

Motichoor Chaknachoor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor might have missed the opportunity at the box office but the buzz around it is still alive

Good Newwz

Good Newwz boasted of a cast that included the likes of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film had an amazing run at the box office what else do you need to feature in trending list?

Hero

Sivakarthikeyan’ Hero was touted as his comeback film after an unimpressive performance of his last releases. The film also marked Abhay Deol’s Telugu debut and the interesting storyline gave it a great response at the box-office. This superhero flick managed to remain in th topic of discussion and searches online

Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been all over the headline and its name in the list doesn’t come as a surprise.