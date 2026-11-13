Tinuu Anand recovering after five rib fractures and punctured lung, likely to return to shooting next month

Tinnu Anand, veteran actor and filmmaker, is recovering after suffering five rib fractures and a punctured lung. The actor has now shared an update on his health, saying that he is feeling better and hopes to return to work soon.

Tinnu Anand shares health update

Speaking to IANS, Tinnu Anand said his condition has gradually improved. He also expressed optimism about getting back on sets, adding that he will probably resume shooting next month.

The actor was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai's Andheri West. One of his fractured ribs had reportedly disintegrated and punctured his lung. The injury left him in considerable pain and made even basic movements difficult.

Tinnu Anand's film career

Tinnu Anand's real name is Virendra Raj Anand. He has made a mark in Hindi cinema as an actor, director and filmmaker. He is the son of veteran Hindi film writer Inder Raj Anand.

Tinnu Anand's career in filmmaking took a major turn when he moved to Kolkata to train under legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. He spent around five years assisting Ray on films such as Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and Pratidwandi.

After returning to Mumbai, Tinnu ventured into direction. He collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan on films including Kaalia, Shahenshah, Main Azaad Hoon and Major Saab. He also established himself as an actor and earned appreciation for his performances in films such as Pushpak, Agneepath, Damini, Bombay, Ghatak, Bombay, Khiladi, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Salaar: Part 1 and Lucky Baskhar.

He later stepped into direction and worked with Amitabh Bachchan on films including Kaalia, Shahenshah and Main Azaad Hoon.

Tinnu Anand's upcoming projects

Apart from Hindi cinema, Tinnu has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Bengali films. He was recently seen in Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Peddi, where he plays Vishnukant Tiwari, the Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

Tinnu Anand reportedly has a couple of projects lined up. He is expected to return as Gaikwad 'Baba' in Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, reprising his role from the first film, which starred Prabhas.

He is also part of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, directed by M. Padmakumar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

(With inputs from IANS)

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