Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tigmanshu Dhulia asks for help after niece allegedly harassed by ‘four drunk boys’ in train

Bollywood filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia called out for help on Twitter after his niece was being harassed by ‘four drunk men’ on a train bound for Bengaluru. The incident happened on Republic Day when the filmmakers tried his best to reach out to all the helpline number but couldn’t get nay get from them. He took to Twitter and wrote, “My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help.”

Soon after his tweet, many Twitter users tried to help and tagged the Railways and many other helping accounts to make sure that his niece get the needed help. One user wrote, “Minister @PiyushGoyalji, Kindly have a one single social account for such safety related complaints. A person has to tag so many handles. And pray dt one of them would respond. Also, please take note of why Helpline numbers were not responding.” Another said, “My brother is there at shahbad railway station the train is going to arrive, let's see what goes through..”

My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

Later, the filmmaker confirmed that his niece is fine now and the issues got resolved. He also thanked the Twitter users for their help along with the police and the railway department for swinging into action. He also made it a point that the department know that none of the helpline numbers were responding.

He wrote: “Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys.” He further continued, “I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart.”

Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys 🙏 — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart🙏🙏 — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

Replying to his tweet, Indian Railways wrote back and said: “Sir, it would be really grateful if you share the helpline number which was not responding.”

Sir, it would be really grateful if you share the helpline number which was not responding. — Indian Railways Seva (@RailwaySeva) January 26, 2020

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and other celebs mourn death of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page