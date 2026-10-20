Tiger Shroff's team warns against fake AI videos, fabricated stories amid firing incident

Tiger Shroff's team has issued an official statement warning against the circulation of fake news, AI-generated videos and fabricated stories falsely attributed to the actor following the recent firing incident. The team clarified that Tiger has not made any statements, released any videos or authorised any communication regarding the incident or related developments.

In a statement shared on the official Instagram account of Team Tiger, the team said several social media pages and digital platforms were circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives in the actor's name. It described the content as unauthorised and misleading, urging people not to believe or share unverified information.

Team Tiger says actor has not issued any statement

The statement began with a clarification that Tiger Shroff had not made any public comments about the recent incident. The team also denied authorising any communication related to the case or subsequent developments.

"It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger," the statement read.

The team further said it did not endorse, support or have any association with such content. It urged media organisations, digital platforms and social media pages to exercise responsibility, verify information before publishing and refrain from creating or amplifying misinformation for engagement or monetary gain.

Legal action warning over fabricated content

Team Tiger also warned that individuals or pages found creating, promoting or circulating fabricated content could face appropriate legal action. The team said it was taking cognisance of such instances and reserved the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible.

The statement urged the public to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team. It did not provide further details about the specific posts or videos that prompted the clarification.

The warning comes amid reports surrounding the recent firing incident involving the actor. The team's statement focuses on the circulation of unauthorised material and does not offer a separate account of the incident or the ongoing investigation.

By issuing the clarification, the team has sought to distance the actor from online content presented as his statements or reactions, asking social media users and publishers to verify the authenticity of such material before sharing it.

Also read:

Tiger Shroff's attackers planned to flee to Canada via Nepal, Anil Pandit planned escape route