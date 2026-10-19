Tiger Shroff's first photos after Juhu firing incident surface as Eknath Shinde visits actor

Following the shooting incident in Mumbai's Juhu area, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photos and videos of the meeting, which took place on Sunday, surfaced on social media, showing the actor sitting with Shinde at his home.

During the meeting, Tiger was seen with bandages on his chest and left arm. The sight of his injuries has left fans concerned. According to initial reports, the actor suffered minor injuries and was discharged after a medical examination at the hospital.

Eknath Shinde visits Tiger Shroff at home

Eknath Shinde's visit to Tiger Shroff following the shooting incident has drawn attention. A video showed the two sitting on a couch. Tiger's chest appeared bruised and bandaged, while his left hand was also wrapped in a bandage.

The photos, which surfaced after the incident, have once again brought the shooting into the spotlight. According to reports, Tiger suffered minor scratches in the incident. He was taken to a hospital for a medical examination and discharged after doctors found no serious complications. However, his driver was also shot during the attack, raising concerns about the extent of his injuries.

See pictures here:

Tiger's driver was shot in the left hand

According to sources at Nanavati Hospital, Tiger Shroff’s driver was shot in the left hand. Given the extent of his injuries, surgery may be required. However, the final outcome has not been confirmed.

Police are investigating the incident and examining all aspects of the shooting. The attack has also raised questions about the safety of film stars, particularly following an incident involving an actor in an area such as Juhu. Official findings from the investigation are awaited.

Police investigation underway

Despite the claims circulating on social media, the identity of the attackers and the motive behind the shooting will become clearer only after the investigation. Police are examining the authenticity of the viral post to determine whether the claim of responsibility is genuine or an attempt to create confusion.

Tiger Shroff's injuries have been reported as minor, while his driver is receiving medical attention after being shot. Eknath Shinde’s meeting with the actor has brought further attention to the incident. The investigation into the shooting and the motive behind it is ongoing.

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