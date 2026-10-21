'Zindagi bhar ke liye gayab…': Tiger Shroff's like on Instagram post grabs attention after firing incident

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has grabbed attention after liking an Instagram post days after the firing incident in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor has not made any public statement since the incident on October 18. However, on October 20, his social media activity caught the attention of internet users.

Tiger Shroff's like on Instagram post grabs attention after firing incident

The viral post features the song 'Raat Bhar' from his debut film, Heropanti, playing in the background. The video shows Tiger riding a motorbike, with his co-star Kriti Sanon sitting behind him.

The post also carries a humorous caption that reads, "Bhai, raat bhar ke liye kya, zindagi bhar ke liye gayab ho jaata" (Bro, why disappear just for the night? You could have disappeared for life). Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAAHILL_MEMES)Tiger Shroff's like on an Instagram post.

Notably, Tiger's like on the post has sparked discussion on social media, coming days after the firing incident. However, it is unclear whether he liked the post intentionally or accidentally, and it would be premature to interpret it as his direct reaction to the incident.

About Tiger Shroff's firing incident

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unharmed after five to six rounds were fired at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18. Sources told India TV on Wednesday that the alleged conspiracy was planned around a month ago by gangster Anil Pandit, who reportedly works for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

As per PTI, three key accused in the case were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan, early on Wednesday. According to a police official, they were brought by road and taken to GT Hospital for a mandatory medical examination. After the check-up, they were taken to the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office for questioning.

As per Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at Tiger's car. The motorcycle allegedly used by the shooters was later found abandoned in Andheri.

After the firing, the accused reportedly fled to Surat, where they boarded a train bound for Jaipur. They were allegedly planning to travel to Delhi by bus before escaping to Nepal. Police have registered a case under charges of attempted murder and the provisions of the Arms Act.

Police also said that one of the accused, Rehan, was in contact with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.

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