Tiger Shroff firing incident: Ranvir Shorey, Amol Parashar react after shots fired at actor's car in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped a potentially life-threatening attack in Juhu, Mumbai. The incident occurred as he was stepping out of his BMW sedan after a football match. The police have registered an FIR.

Addressing the firing incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I have assured Tiger that he need not worry. We will apprehend everyone involved in this crime and ensure his safety."

Celebs' reaction to Tiger Shroff shooting case

Ranvir Shorey shared an X post along with the caption, "Shocking and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice! This is outrageous! "

Amol Parashar told ANI, "It's a very scary situation. Whoever broke the law and did wrong should be caught and punished. To reduce crime, catch criminals and punish them. If they aren't punished, it will encourage others to do wrong too."

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra spoke and NDTV and said that he was right behind Tiger Shroff's car when three rounds were fired in Juhu on Sunday. He heard gunshots, initially mistaking them for fireworks, and later saw blood spots near the scene. He called the incident traumatising.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also called for a thorough investigation and adequate security for Tiger Shroff and his family, warning that repeated incidents were creating fear within the film industry.

Motorcycle used in the attack recovered

The motorcycle allegedly used by the assailants has been recovered near Andheri Railway Station. Police are questioning the vehicle's previous owners as part of the investigation. According to reports, the motorcycle has changed hands three times. Police first questioned a former owner who lives in the Jogeshwari area. He told investigators that he had sold the bike to another person.

The second owner also said that he had sold the motorcycle to someone else. The third owner reportedly told the police that he had sold it to the shooters, although the vehicle's registration documents were never officially transferred. This has made it difficult for investigators to establish the ownership trail and identify the alleged shooters. The police are continuing their efforts to track them down.

Assailants allegedly waited for 45 minutes

According to reports, the two assailants waited for around 45 minutes before the attack. A country-made pistol was allegedly used, and seven rounds were fired. Five bullets reportedly hit the car, while two missed. The second shooter's pistol allegedly jammed, which may have helped Shroff escape without being hit. After the attack, the assailants reportedly abandoned the motorcycle near Andheri Railway Station and fled towards Virar.

Police register case, investigation transferred to Crime Branch

A case has been registered at Juhu Police Station against three unidentified individuals in connection with the shooting. The police have invoked Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Arms Act. The investigation has since been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Given the seriousness of the incident and the possibility of wider links, the Crime Branch will lead further inquiries.

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