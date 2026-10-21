Tiger Shroff firing case: Two more accused detained in Sonipat, total number of arrests rises to 10

Two more accused have been detained in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, taking the total number of arrests to 10. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch detained Sameer and Jatin in Haryana's Sonipat for their alleged role in supplying weapons linked to the case.

According to the Crime Branch, both men played a key role in the supply of weapons linked to the case. The process to formally arrest them has begun. After their arrest, the two accused will be produced before a court in Sonipat to seek transit remand. Once the remand is granted, they will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

The latest development comes as the police continue to investigate the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. With the detention of Sameer and Jatin, the number of arrests in the case has now risen to 10.

The investigation is ongoing, with the Crime Branch looking into the alleged roles of those involved and the supply of weapons connected to the incident.

Notably, three accused in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff were produced before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Wednesday after being brought from Kota, Rajasthan, in the early hours of the day. The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Police brought them to the city at around 3 am.

As per media agency ANI, the accused were taken for medical examinations before being presented before the court. The court has remanded all three accused to police custody until October 31.

During the hearing, the court questioned the police about the timing of the arrests. One of the accused told the court that he had been arrested on the morning of October 19.

Seeking custody of the three men, the investigating officer (IO) and the prosecution argued that further interrogation was necessary to establish key details related to the case. The police also told the court that they needed to recover the weapon allegedly used in the firing and seize mobile phones and other electronic devices suspected to have been used in the alleged conspiracy.

The prosecution further submitted that establishing the motive behind the incident was an important part of the ongoing investigation.

The Public Prosecutor informed the court that the accused had been chased and arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, and stressed the need to question all three in detail. Citing these reasons, the prosecution sought 14 days of police custody. However, the court remanded the accused to police custody until October 31.

Following the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, security has been stepped up outside several Bollywood celebrities' residences in Mumbai's Juhu and Bandra areas.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read:

After Tiger Shroff's firing incident, security tightened at Bollywood actors' residences in Mumbai