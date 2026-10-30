Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 12th accused from Haryana

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the 12th accused in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, as per ANI. This comes two weeks after unidentified gunmen opened fire at Tiger's vehicle in Mumbai's Juhu area on the evening of October 18, injuring his driver and two other people.

12th accused arrested in Tiger Shroff firing case

Police apprehended the 12th accused in Sonipat, Haryana. He is being brought to Mumbai on transit remand. Last week, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch recovered two firearms and 10 live rounds from Surat, Gujarat. Investigators suspect that the weapons were used by the accused in the firing attack targeting Tiger.

"A team of the Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered two firearms and 10 live cartridges from Surat, Gujarat," a statement by officials read, "During the course of investigation of DCB CID CR No 143/26 registered under Sections 109(1), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (BNS) and 3, 25 of Arms Act."

MCOCA invoked in Tiger Shroff firing case

The Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff. According to an official statement, the provisions have been added to DCB CID CR No. 143/26, registered on October 19.

The case was initially registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

The move followed approval from the competent authority under Section 23(1)(a) of MCOCA on October 27. Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of the Act have now been added against all the accused. Further investigation is underway.

What happened in the Tiger Shroff firing case?

The firing incident took place in Mumbai's Juhu area on the evening of October 18. Unidentified gunmen allegedly opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station.

The firing left the actor's driver and two other people injured, according to the police. Investigators are probing the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

Tiger Shroff was safe and did not sustain any injuries. A police official reiterated that the actor had not been hurt in the firing.

Reports suggested that Tiger was returning after playing when the incident occurred. His driver was injured, while an autorickshaw driver was also reportedly among those hurt.

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Tiger Shroff firing case: Weapons used by accused recovered from Gujarat's Surat