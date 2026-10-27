Tiger Shroff firing case: MCOCA invoked against all accused, Rapido clarifies driver's status

Mumbai:

A week after shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's vehicle, provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, have been invoked in the case related to the incident.

MCOCA invoked in Tiger Shroff firing case

According to the official statement, the provisions were added to DCB CID CR No. 143/26, which was registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

The move came after permission was granted by the competent authority under Section 23(1)(a) of MCOCA on October 27. Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of the Act have now been added to the case against all accused. Further investigation is underway.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tiger Shroff firing case

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the rules governing bike taxis would be made stricter in view of the incident. The accused had previously worked as a Rapido driver.

However, the accused was not working as a Rapido driver at the time of the firing. Rapido stated that he had earlier worked with the company as a driver but was not employed by it when the incident took place, the minister said. The company has also submitted a letter in this regard.

All you need to know about Tiger Shroff firing case

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle in Mumbai's Juhu area on the evening of October 18, injuring his driver and two other people, police said.

The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station in the western suburb. According to a police official, investigators are trying to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the firing.

Tiger Shroff is safe and did not sustain any gunshot injuries in the incident. “Tiger Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident,” the official reiterated.

Reports suggest that the actor was returning after playing when the firing took place. His driver was injured in the incident, while an autorickshaw driver was also reportedly among those hurt.

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