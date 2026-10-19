Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Karan Veer Mehra, Abhishek Bajaj recount shooting, mistook gunshots for firecrackers

The firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area has sent shockwaves through the film industry. TV actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra and actor Abhishek Bajaj were also present at the scene. Both had gone to play football with Tiger, but the sudden gunfire left those present terrified.

After the incident, Karan Veer recounted the frightening scene, while Abhishek confirmed that they had all been playing football together before the shooting and said that Tiger was safe.

'There were blood stains': Karan Veer Mehra recalls what happened

Karan Veer Mehra told NDTV that his car was right behind Tiger Shroff’s car. He said that when his car left the gate and reached the scene, he saw blood stains. He then learnt that Tiger’s driver had been shot. Karan Veer expressed relief that Tiger was safe but also sadness over the driver’s injuries. He hoped that the driver would recover soon.

According to the actor, a children's birthday party was taking place nearby. The sudden sound of gunfire caused panic, and people ran for safety. Karan Veer said he had known Tiger for a long time and regularly played football with him in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

However, he did not see the attackers during the shooting. Many people were around the field at the time, some of them taking photographs. Suddenly, sounds resembling gunfire were heard, and people began shouting that there had been a shooting.

Karan Veer Mehra initially mistook gunshots for firecrackers

Karan Veer explained that firecrackers were being burst near the scene, so he initially thought the sounds were coming from them. However, when people began shouting and it became clear that shots had been fired, the situation turned frightening. The police were informed.

The incident has raised concerns about safety in public places, particularly as children and other people were present near the field. According to Karan Veer, the situation was frightening for everyone who witnessed it.

Abhishek Bajaj confirms Tiger Shroff is safe

Actor Abhishek Bajaj was also present at the football field when Tiger Shroff’s car was fired upon. Speaking to News18, he said that everyone had been playing football together before the incident.

Abhishek said they were all fine and confirmed that Tiger was safe. He also urged people not to worry. His statement offered a glimpse into the moments before the shooting, when everything had appeared normal and no one had anticipated the incident.

Jackie Shroff's team shares an update on Tiger’s health

After news of the shooting broke, Tiger Shroff’s fans became concerned about his health. Jackie Shroff's team told Aaj Tak that Tiger was safe, saying, "Tiger is fine."

While the police launched an investigation, the three accused who were involved in firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have so far been detained at the Kota railway station.

They were heading to Delhi when they were apprehended by the police.

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