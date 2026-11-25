A major development has emerged in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, with one of the accused being declared a minor. The development came after the Special MCOCA Court heard a petition filed by his father, seeking consideration of his age at the time of the incident.

The firing incident took place on October 18, 2026. According to the documents submitted before the court, the accused's date of birth is November 30, 2008, establishing that he was below 18 years of age when the incident occurred.

As part of the investigation, officials verified several documents to establish the accused's age. These included his school records, birth certificate and other relevant documents. Following the verification, the court directed that the accused be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Mumbai for further proceedings.

With this development, the case against the accused will now come under the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Justice Board. Further hearings and decisions concerning him will be handled by the board in accordance with the procedures applicable to minors.