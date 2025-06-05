Thug Life X review: Know what netizens have to say about Kamal Haasan's action thriller Read what netizens have to say about the Tamil-language film 'Thug Life'. The action thriller film stars Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR in the pivotal roles.

New Delhi:

The most anticipated film of veteran actor Kamal Haasan, 'Thug Life', has been released in theatres today, June 5, 2025. It must be noted that the action thriller film has been released worldwide except in Karnataka, because of the ongoing Kannada language controversy. The movie is directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, and besides Haasan, the action thriller features Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles. Read further to know about Thug Life's X review here.

Thug Life X review:

Social media users who have seen the film on the first day have shared their thoughts on the internet. Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan starrer 'Thug Life' has been receiving a mixed response on the internet. Sharing his experience of the first half, one user wrote, "#ThugLife first half review - Cult classic with banger interval portion The movie kicks off in style, follows a familiar path for a few minutes, and then picks up! -#KamalHaasan delivers with sheer class - #SilambarasanTR as gangster steals the show with explosive energy - Cinematography & ARR BGM are next level Jinguchaa Song INTERVAL: STR MASS BLAST Dialogue Waiting for the 2nd Half! PAISA VASOOL FOR KH AND STR FANS."

Another user wrote, "A Typical Maniratnam Style Entertainer with SOLID Performance’s- 3.5/5 Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan and @SilambarasanTR_ Combo is SIMPLY SUPERB on screen with their Solid screen Presence Mainly #ManiRatnam Sir Kudos to you sir only you can made this one sir BGM and Music OF @arrahman sir is the Biggest Asset of the film Lead actress @trishtrashers looks very gorgeous And The DOP @dop007 visuals are Blockbuster eye feast."

While some users have pointed out some flaws in the film and wrote, "Done with my show, movie gets even worse in 2nd half..Simbu steals the show against Kamal..!! Maniratnam literally wasted Trisha & JoJo roles. ARR music a big let down. only positive is Quality of Film Making, kudos to DOP..!! 1.5/5 #ThugLife."

Another user wrote, "1st half This film's completely fucked & I know it already. Utterly predictable gangster drama with no real sauce. Mani sir tried to stage scenes drawing inspiration from old classics but there's no intensity at all & ARR's score is so out of place. Just too boring."

About Thug Life

Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Thug Life' is about a gang leader named 'Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar' (played by Kamal Haasan) who adopts 'Amaran' (played by SilambarasanTR) after saving him during a gang war. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Sanya Malhotra, Rajshri Deshpande, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, and Bagavathi Perumal in the lead roles.

