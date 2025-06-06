Thug Life Box Office Collection: Know how much Kamal Haasan's action thriller earns on day 1 Read to know about the box office collection of Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Thug Life' starring pan-India actor Kamal Haasan and Trishna Krishnan in the lead roles. The film hit the silver screens worldwide on June 5, 2025, except in Karnataka.

New Delhi:

Pan-India actor Kamal Haasan's starrer 'Thug Life' hit worldwide theatres, except in Karnataka, on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the action thriller film stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Joju George, Joju George and Rajshri Deshpande in the lead roles. The film had a strong start at the box office on its opening day despite not being released in Karnataka due to Kamal Haasan's controversial remarks. Read further to know how much Mani Ratnam's directorial earned on its first day.

Thug Life box office collection day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the 'Thug Life' managed to collect Rs 17 crore on its first day at the Indian theatres for all languages. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan's film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. This pan-India movie had an overall 52.06% Tamil occupancy on June 5, 2025. Regarding the highest occupancy rate, the film witnessed the highest occupancy rate of 62.07% in the night shows, followed by 50.66% in the morning, 50.35% in the afternoon and 45.15% in the evening shows.

Thug Life region wise occupancy

In terms of region-wise occupancy, the Tamil-language film 'Thug Life' witnessed the highest occupancy rate of 70.25% in the Pondicherry region, followed by 69.25% in the Chennai region, 65.75% in the Trichy and 62.25% in the Dindigul region. The film didn't perform well in the Hindi occupancy, as per industry trader Sacnilk, the Tamil crime drama had an overall occupancy of 5.79%. Kamal Haasan's most anticipated film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The music of this movie is composed by AR Rahman.

Thug Life movie review

As per India TV's critic Sakshi Verma, "If you haven't figured it out yet, then let's say it clearly: Thug Life is not the cinematic experience that we were anticipating. It is disappointing to see so much fuss about the release of such a 2-hour and 45-minute film that really had nothing new to offer. With a seen-before plot and predictable storyline, Thug Life deserves 2 stars out of generosity."

Also Read: A look at Alappuzha Gymkhana, Thudarum and other South OTT releases this week