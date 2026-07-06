Three years of delays, demand for 127 cuts and ZEE5 takedown | The journey from Punjab 95 to Satluj

New Delhi:

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has had one of the most eventful release journeys in recent years. Long before it reached audiences, the film had become the subject of discussions over censorship, delays and multiple hurdles. Even after finally making its way to streaming, its troubles did not end.

Just two days after premiering on ZEE5, Satluj was removed from the platform in India, bringing the film back into the spotlight. But do you know that Honey Trehan's film had to sail a long and tough journey than most films in India?

A long wait before release

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who is known for exposing alleged illegal cremations and extrajudicial killings in Punjab during the militancy years.

The project was originally announced as Punjab 95 and had completed production well before its planned release. However, it ran into certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), delaying its release for nearly three years.

Reports suggested that the CBFC had recommended 127 cuts and modifications before granting certification. These reportedly included changes to dialogues, scenes, references to real-life individuals and even the film's title. While the filmmakers never confirmed which changes were eventually made, the certification process significantly delayed the film's release.

From Punjab 95 to Satluj

As the wait stretched on, the film underwent a major change. Punjab 95 was retitled Satluj and instead of arriving in cinemas across India, it eventually premiered on ZEE5. For the makers and audiences who had waited years, the streaming release finally appeared to bring the uncertainty to an end.

But that relief lasted only 48 hours.

A brief release, followed by another setback

ZEE5 removed Satluj from its platform in India and said in a statement that, owing to the prevailing circumstances, the film would remain unavailable until further notice. The platform also maintained that it stood by the film and its creative vision and would explore appropriate legal avenues to bring it back.

The move prompted reactions from political leaders and organisations in Punjab, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal, both of which publicly supported the film. Diljit Dosanjh also reacted on social media, writing, "I challenge the darkness," while sharing a clip from the film.

From its original title Punjab 95 to becoming Satluj, the film's journey has been anything but straightforward. Years of delays, a lengthy certification process, a title change and now its removal from ZEE5 have ensured that the story surrounding the film has become almost as widely discussed as the one it portrays.

Also Read: Satluj Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh strengthens Honey Trehan's haunting tale of truth and courage