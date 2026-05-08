'Exactly 10am ko mera breakup…': This viral song featured Krishnavataram actor Siddharth Gupta; can you guess?

New Delhi:

Krishnavataram actor Siddharth Gupta has been drawing attention for playing Lord Krishna. With the revered deity having been portrayed many times on screen over the years, taking on such a spiritually significant role came with a deep sense of responsibility and pressure to portray it with sincerity and respect. And Siddharth Gupta seems to have done it the right way.

Not many know, but Siddharth, before bagging his lead role in Krishnavataram, was a part of a popular music video with Dhvani Bhanushali in 2019. Can you guess?

Siddharth Gupta was a part of Dhvani Bhanushali's Vaaste

Vaaste, which was released in 2019, marked Dhvani Bhanushali's debut as a singer. The song became immensely popular for its fresh appeal, reminding the audience of 90s indie-pop music videos. Siddharth Gupta had a short but key role in the music video. His hoodie look and brooding personality became immensely popular with the masses. Take a look:

(Image Source : YT/T-SERIES)Siddharth Gupta in a still from Vaaste

Siddharth Gupta on making film debut with Krishnavataram

Siddharth Gupta stood in front of Krishnavataram in Mumbai, and wrote a long note, mentioning the heartbreaks and struggles he had endured over the years until luck finally favoured him. He penned, "For years, this city only knew me as someone waiting. Waiting outside audition rooms. Waiting for calls that never came. Waiting for the day effort would finally meet opportunity. There were moments I questioned everything. Moments when walking away would have been easier. Moments when the dream felt bigger than my reality. But somewhere deep down, I held on. Held on to the belief that if I kept showing up, kept working, kept trusting the process even when nothing made sense… one day, life would answer."

He added, "Today, after more than a decade in Mumbai, I stood in front of my own film poster and just looked at it for a while. Not because my face is on it. But because it carries every unseen year behind it. Every rejection, every heartbreak, every silent prayer, every time I chose faith over fear. And somehow, of all the stories I could have been chosen to tell, I was chosen to play Krishna. That means more to me than words can ever explain."

"Whatever happens next, this moment is already a victory. Because some dreams don’t come true all at once. They test you. They shape you. And then one day, they stand in front of you on a billboard in the same city that once made you wonder if you belonged. Grateful. For the wait. For the fight. For the faith. Jai Shri Krishna," he concluded.

Siddharth Gupta was also a part of 2014 film, Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi.

Also read: Krishnavataram Part 1 Movie Review: Krishna's mythology story gets a fresh contemporary twist