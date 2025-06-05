This IITian rejected a high-paying job, earned a living by giving tuition, now rules OTT Studying at IIT and then doing a high-paying job is the dream of millions of children in India, but only a few selected children can pass this exam. Today, we will tell you about an actor who not only passed this exam, but his mind was always towards acting.

From time to time, such artists have emerged in Bollywood who have made their place based on their talent without a film background. Like Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shah Rukh Khan, another name is quite popular these days, who is making a mark in every household on the basis of his acting. This actor, who has become a well-known name in the OTT world, has been winning the hearts of people with every series. Moreover, he is an actor who hit a six in studies before acting. After brilliant qualifications, he did a high-paying job, and then he became inclined towards acting and left his secure job and enter the world of acting. Today, he has become one of the most loved faces of the OTT space. This actor is none other than 'Panchayat' and 'Kota Factory' star Jitendra Kumar.

How was his childhood?

Born on September 1, 1990 in Khairthal, a small village in Rajasthan, Jitendra Kumar was fond of acting since childhood. He often used to imitate Shah Rukh Khan, Nana Patekar and Amitabh Bachchan. Despite his interest in acting, his educational journey was very impressive. After secondary education, his father sent him to Kota to prepare for the IIT entrance exam. Being hardworking and intelligent, Jitendra Kumar passed the exam and took admission in Civil Engineering at IIT Kharagpur. It was during his studies at IIT that he became inclined towards theatre. He started participating in the 'Hindi Technology Dramatic Society', and there he met TVF's creative director, Biswapati Sarkar. Jitendra acted in many plays, and this is where his acting career started.

Career Beginning and Struggle

After graduating from IIT in 2012, Jitendra joined TVF. However, he faced a struggle initially. After some time, he quit acting and took up a job as an engineer in a multi-national company in Bangalore, but things changed when TVF's sketch 'Munna Jazbaati' went viral, in which he played the role of an overly emotional trainee. Jitendra quit his job within eight months and came to Mumbai to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor. Here his real struggle began. He started giving tuition to students to make a living and started preparing for the IIT JEE in a coaching centre. Jitendra himself says, 'I took out my old notes and started studying again. I used to teach on Sundays and act the rest of the week.

Steps towards success

Gradually, he did small but memorable roles in TVF series like TVF 'Pitchers', 'Bachelors', 'Bisht Please!', 'F.A.T.H.E.R.S.' and 'Immature'. However, his real identity came from 'Kota Factory', in which he played the character of 'Jeetu Bhaiya', an IIT coach who became an inspiration for thousands of students. The web series 'Panchayat', released in the year 2020, made him popular all over the country. Now he is one of the highest-paid OTT actors in India. Jitendra made his debut in 2014 with the film 'Shuruat Ka Interval' and later acted in films like 'Gone Kesh', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Jadugar' and 'Dry Day'. But his hold on the OTT platform has been the strongest. Jitendra was last seen in 'Panchayat' season 3, and his work was highly appreciated in this, too. Now he will soon be seen in season four of the same series.

