'This honour belongs to the entire team': Sanjay Mishra on National Award win for Bhakshak

New Delhi:

For an actor who has spent more than three decades bringing unforgettable characters to life, this is another proud moment in Sanjay Mishra's remarkable journey. The veteran actor has won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance as Bhaskar Sinha in Bhakshak. Released on Netflix in 2024, the Red Chillies Entertainment-backed film was praised for tackling a sensitive issue with honesty and restraint, with Mishra's performance standing out as one of its emotional anchors.

There can be no greater feeling for an actor: Sanjay Mishra

Sharing his happiness after the announcement, Mishra said the award was a reminder of what every actor hopes for – meaningful stories and memorable characters. He said, 'As an actor, all you really hope for is to keep getting good stories and meaningful characters to play. And when that journey is recognised with an honour as prestigious as the National Film Awards, there can be no greater feeling for an actor. I am deeply grateful for this recognition. Bhakshak is a very important film, and I would like to sincerely thank Pulkit, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix for bringing this story to audiences with such honesty and courage. This recognition belongs to the entire team of Bhakshak.'

A story that left a lasting impact

Directed by Pulkit, Bhakshak stars Bhumi Pednekar as an investigative journalist determined to expose abuse at a shelter home. The role of Bhaskar Sinha has been played by Sanjay Mishra, who brought in a lot of sensitivity and strength to his role, making him one of the best things about the movie. The movie received high praise due to the fact that it did not resort to melodrama in telling such a tough story.

The award of National Award adds another feather to the cap of Bhakshak. Mishra has also reunited with director Pulkit for Kartavya, extending a creative partnership that began with the acclaimed drama.

Where to watch Bhakshak

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhakshak also features Sai Tamhankar and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Mishra. The National Award-winning film is currently streaming on Netflix.

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