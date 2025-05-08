This Bollywood actress was diagnosed with cancer, know her journey | World Ovarian Cancer Day Read to know about the Bollywood actress who has worked with several prominent actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, who was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in 2012.

World Ovarian Cancer Day is celebrated annually on May 8 to raise global awareness regarding Ovarian cancer. This type of cancer is also termed a 'silent killer', which doesn't show any clear symptoms during its initial stages. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Tahira Kashyap, Kirron Kher, Sonali Bendre and Mahima Chaudhry have publicly shared their experiences battling cancer.

Today, we are going to tell you about one such Bollywood actress who was diagnosed with Ovarian cancer. The name of the actress is Manisha Koirala. She was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in 2012, a moment that changed her life forever. She has worked in several Bollywood films, including Sanju, Dil Se, and Khamoshi the Musical, in her acting career so far.

Manisha Koirala's journey after cancer diagnosis

In an interview, the actor said, 'In 2012, I was diagnosed and I had no clue that it was the last stage of ovarian cancer. And when I was diagnosed in Nepal, I was very fearful, obviously, like everybody else, extremely. We were in Jaslok Hospital. There also, when the doctors came, the two, three doctors, the top doctors, and I spoke to them, I felt I was going to die. And I felt this was the end of me. We knew some two, three known people, figures, we knew that they had gone to New York and done the treatment. And my grandfather also had gone to Sloan Kettering and done the treatment.' She also opened up about her surgery in New York, where she stayed for five-six months for her cancer treatment.

Manisha struggles with depression during Heeramandi

In an interview with NDTV, the actor revealed that she had a negative impact on her health while shooting for Netflix India's original television series Heeramandi. She revealed that she faced depression during Heeramandi. The actor said, 'Impacted by cancer, I know how body and mind are intertwined. They are dependable. Even now sometimes I work in depression. Honestly speaking, when I was doing Heeramandi, it consumed me so much, my mood swings… And I was just like ‘Sail through this phase. Once this is out, focus on your health.' I wasn’t sure if I would be able to do it or if my body would take it. The makers were understanding. After 12 hours of shooting, we would stop. Sanjay understood my fear and anxiety and worked on them.'

Manisha Koirala's work front

The actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Jayati Bhatia, Fardeen Khan and Indresh Malik in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Revathy S Varma's directorial 'Aap Ke Liye Hum', which features Mithun Chakraborty, Raveena Tandon, Ayesha Takia and Jaya Bachchan in the key roles.

