This Bollywood actor served in the Indian Army during Kargil War in 1999 This actor is not just an acclaimed actor but also a patriot who served as a frontline warrior in the Indian Army during the Kargil War in 1999. Read further to know about this actor.

New Delhi:

Vishwanath Patekar is a well-known name in the film industry. From calligraphy to marksmanship, he is not just an acclaimed actor but also a patriot who served as a frontline warrior in the Indian Army. Today, he is actively involved in charity work and farming, continuing to live a life of purpose and humility. We are talking about none other than Nana Patekar, who served during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. Best known for his contributions to both Hindi and Marathi cinema, Nana Patekar needs no introduction.

Few know that Nana Patekar served in the Indian Army from 1990 to 2013. When the Kargil War broke out in 1999, Indian soldiers were laying down their lives at the front lines. At that time, the entire nation came forward to help financially, while some cheered to boost their morale. The three-time National Award-winning actor of that time, Nana Patekar, left his acting career and joined the Indian Army to serve the country as a frontline warrior.

Permission taken from George Fernandes

To contribute directly, Nana met then-Defence Minister George Fernandes and requested to join the troops. With the minister’s approval, he was deployed to assist in the war effort. Earlier, Nana had trained with the Maratha Light Infantry for three years in the early 1990s, an experience that helped him write and direct the 1991 film Prahaar. However, when the Kargil war began, he approached senior military officers but was initially refused permission to join the soldiers at the front. This did not deter the actor from trying further.

Nana Patekar was told that only the Defence Minister could approve his deployment, so he approached the then-Defence Minister George Fernandes. The actor told the Defence Minister that he was a national-level shooter and had also undergone three years of Army training. Impressed by his commitment, the Defence Minister permitted him.

Lost over 20 kg during his service

Nana Patekar was placed as an honorary captain and posted at the Line of Control in August 1999. He served in several conflict zones, including Mughalpura, Dras, Leh, Kupwara, Baramulla, and Sopore. He also contributed by assisting in military hospitals. The experience took a physical toll on him, he lost over 20 kg during his service. 'When I reached Srinagar, my weight was 76 kg. When I came back, my weight became 56 kg,' he once recalled. Later, he retired from his post in the Indian Army at the age of 62.