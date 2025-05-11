This actress was the daughter of Major Bhupendra Singh, who was killed by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen The father of this actress was a young soldier in the army. During his posting in Kashmir, he was kidnapped by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. After this, he was killed; during this time, the actress was only 12 years old.

There is a Bollywood actress who has given strong performances in several good films. Even at the age of 43, this single beauty has made her own place in the industry on her own. This actress had no background but came from an army background. The actress's father was posted as a Major in the Indian Army. During his posting in Kashmir, her father was killed by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. The actress was only 12 years old at that time. We are talking about Nimrat Kaur.

The actress narrated the painful story of her father

In an old interview with ETimes, Nimrat Kaur talked about her father, Major Bhupendra Singh, who attained martyrdom at the age of 44. The actress said that her father was an engineer and was posted in Verinag. Nimrat revealed that since Kashmir was a war field and the soldiers there could not keep their families with them, her father shifted there alone and she was living in Patiala with her family. When this big incident happened in her life, she was only 12 years old.

The actress's father was posted at this place

In this interview, Nimrat Kaur said, 'He was a young army major, an engineer who was posted on the army border area at a place called Verinag (if you go from Jammu to Srinagar, there is a tunnel called Jawahar Tunnel on the way. And after that the first valley is Verinag itself). Kashmir was a place where Faizi could not keep his family with him. So when he went to Kashmir, we stayed in Patiala.' Continuing in the interview, Nimrat revealed that he was posted in Kashmir in January 1994. He was attacked when he was at his office.

Nimrat added that her father was kidnapped for a week, after which he was fired from his job. The terrorists made some unacceptable demands from Nimrat's father, which were the release of some more terrorists, which the then Major did not accept. As a result, he was killed at the age of 44. The actress revealed that when she got the news of her father's kidnapping, his body had already been brought to Delhi.

