This actress left acting to become an IAS officer, had entered the film industry as child actress Before starting the preparation for UPSC, this famous child actress has shown her acting prowess. Know about her journey to success here.

New Delhi:

Entering the film world is not easy and it is even more difficult when you have no inside support. There are several actors and actresses in the South who said goodbye to acting forever after getting married or to complete their studies. To date, you must have seen many stars who put their career at stake to get work in films, but today we are going to tell you about an actress who left acting for a government job. She has worked in many films and TV shows. She was at the peak of her career, then she decided to leave acting and take the UPSC exam. We are talking about this girl seen in the picture, who is away from the glamorous world and is serving the country today as an IAS officer.

This famous actress left the film world and became an IAS officer

This actress, despite earning tremendous name and fame in the South film industry, decided to leave the entertainment industry and cleared India's toughest exam, UPSC. This is the story of none other than IAS officer HS Keerthana, who was known for her strong acting in the film industry. She decided to leave acting and become an administrative officer and she also succeeded in it. However, she passed the UPSC exam on her sixth attempt. Preparing for a government job after becoming a superstar may seem foolish to some people because, in today's time, no one wants to take risks. But, the actress turned her dream into reality and she became an IAS officer by cracking the UPSC exam.

HS Keerthana appeared in these films

Famous actress of South Cinema and TV industry HS Keerthana has appeared in many hit films like TV serials 'Karpurada Gombe', 'Ganga-Yamuna', 'Mudina Aliya', 'Upendra', 'Kanoor Heggadati', 'Circle Inspector', 'O Mallige', 'Lady Commissioner', 'Habba', 'Dore', 'Simhadri and Janani', 'Chiguru' and 'Putani Agent'. At the same time, Keerthana, who became an IAS officer from an actress, started her acting career at the age of just four years. Let us tell you that after five attempts, she succeeded in UPSC in the year 2020. She became an IAS officer with the 167th rank.

