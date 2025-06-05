This 30-year-old college dropout becomes youngest self-made billionaire surpassing Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez Read to know about the woman entrepreneur who topped the list of the youngest self-made female billionaires, surpassing Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

New Delhi:

Popular English singer Taylor Swift, who is known for autobiographical songwriting and narrative-driven songs, has a huge fan base referred to as 'Swifties'. Her recent album was released in 2024, 'The Tortured Poets Department', which gained popularity among music listeners. In her singing career so far, she has been awarded several awards, including a Grammy, American Music Awards (AMA), Billboard Music Awards, and many more. She is also one of the world's best-selling artists.

In addition, American actress and singer Selena Gomez has reportedly joined the list of the youngest self-made billionaires. According to several reports, in 2024, Gomez’s net worth reached 1.3 billion USD, mainly due to the success of her makeup brand Rare Beauty, which was founded in 2019 and officially launched in the year 2020.

However, a woman entrepreneur has now topped the list of the youngest self-made female billionaires, surpassing both Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Read further to know the details.

Lucy Guo becomes the youngest self-made billionaire

According to Forbes, the Artificial Intelligence founder has topped the list of the world's youngest self-made female billionaires by surpassing iconic singers Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at the age of 30. It is worth noting that she is a college dropout from Carnegie Mellon University.

Forbes, the international business magazine known for its lists and rankings, revealed the list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women on Wednesday, which made Lucy Guo, a 30-year-old college dropout, the youngest self-made billionaire. Her net worth has been recorded at 1.3 billion USD.

But Guo's billionaire journey began after she co-founded an AI firm named 'ScaleAI' with Alexandr Wang when she was 21 years old and that firm had been valued at 25 billion USD in a new deal. According to the New York Post, Lucy is the daughter of Chinese immigrants and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. She reportedly began learning to code in middle school.

