This 1985 Bollywood film is remake of Pakistani movie Aaina, ended Mithun Chakraborty's flop streak

Mithun Chakraborty has earned the name of a star among the people. The Padma Bhushan recipient is respected as an exceptional actor by his fans, he also earned the title of 'Disco King' at one point in his career. But do you know there was a time when the actor held the record for giving the most consecutive flops in the 1990s? But one Pakistani film's Bollywood remake made him redeem himself at the box office. Yes! We are talking about Aaina film's Hindi remake Pyaar Jhukta Nahi.

Mithun Chakraborty's distributors were in doubt

Despite having the record of most flop films, Mithun Chakraborty remains a superstar. But there was also a time when one of his films Pyaar Jhukta Nahi could not release at the box office. Distributors were not ready to market the film, which affected the release date of the film. Before Pyaar Jhukta Nahi, Mithun had gained popularity by playing important roles in many entertaining films. The film was a romantic drama and was completely different from his other films.

Pyaar Jhukta Nahi was a blockbuster

Reports claim that distributors feared that Pyar Jhukta Nahi might not be a success. They felt that the audience would not accept him in a romantic drama. However, after not getting any support, the film's producer KC Bokadia released it on his own. Unexpectedly, Pyar Jhukta Nahi received positive reviews from the public and critics. Made on a production budget of Rs 50 lakh, the film grossed Rs 4.5 crore and became the third highest-grossing film of 1985.

About the film

A remake of the Pakistani film Aaina, Pyar Jhukta Nahi starred Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini Kolhapure in the lead roles. Directed by Vijay Sadanah, writer SH Bihari received wide recognition for the film. The film was later remade in Kannada (Nee Bareda Kadambari), Tamil (Naan Adimai Ilai) and Telugu (Pachani Kapuram).

