Theatrical and OTT releases of the week: The Diplomat to Be Happy, films-series releasing on Holi Films and series of many big superstars including John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan are being released on the Holi weekend. Let's have a look at them here.

This month, the audience is not going to have a shortage of entertainment. On the one hand, while Salman Khan is coming to make a blast with his film Sikandar on Eid, preparations for Holi have already been done on OTT before that. Holi is falling on the weekend this time. Seems like several filmmakers have taken it upon themselves to make your weekend a blast like Holi. This week, a total of 8 big films and series are being released on OTT platforms and theatres. So, without delay, let's see which web series and films you can watch on the Holi weekend.

Series

Welcome to the Family

This Mexican comedy drama depicts the story of two single mothers, who get caught in a web of deception in an attempt to secure their future and what both the mothers do to get out of it, is shown in the series.

Release- Netflix

Date- March 13

The Wheel of Time Season 3

The next season of The Wheel of Time Season 3, based on Robert Jordan's best book, is all set for release. Fans will witness even more deep, magical and exciting twists in the third season of the fantasy series. The series will end with the interesting characters of this season.

Release - Prime Video

Date- March 13

Films

The Diplomat

John Abraham, who always makes your August 15 special, is coming to make Holi even more special this time. His spy thriller film The Diplomat is coming to theaters on the day of Holi. In this film, once again John will be seen doing action and the suspense of the film will open the nerves of your mind.

Release - Theater

Date- March 14

Kesari Veer

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production film 'Hero', may have been sleeping till now, but he has not given up yet. This time Sooraj is going to be seen in a completely different style with his upcoming film 'Kesari Veer'. This historical drama film is based on the story of Hamir Ji Gohil, in which he fought a war against the Tughlaq Empire for the safety of the Somnath temple.

Release- Theater

Date - March 14

Be Happy

Abhishek Bachchan is becoming a part of family drama films these days. His film 'I Want to Talk' was released in theaters last year, which may not have earned very well at the box office, but people liked the story of the movie very much. Now, after that film, Abhishek Bachchan is coming to the audience with another family drama. The story of the film is based on the daughter's dream of becoming a dancer. The common family can feel very connected to the story of Abhishek Bachchan's film.

Release- Prime Video

Date - March 14

Ponman

This is the story of a gold merchant who lends coins for a wedding taking place in a village, but his life turns upside down when the bride's criminal husband conspires to kill the businessman to steal that gold. This is a Malayalam film starring Basil Joseph in the lead role.

Release - Jio Hotstar

Date - March 14

The Electric State

This retro futuristic sci-fi American film is all set to take you to the world of 1980. The story of the film is about a teenage girl and a former soldier, who go on a dangerous journey in a strange and mysterious America.

Release - Netflix

Date - March 14

Agent

After a long wait of two years, finally, the wait of Akhil Akkineni's fans is over because his film Agent is all set to knock on the OTT platform this Holi. This is the story of RAW agent Ricky, who has got a special assignment. Apart from him, Dino Morea will also be seen on screen after a long time in the film.

Release - SonyLIV

Date - March 14

