'The wife that dies in the movie': Internet reacts as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh's new song hints at a twist

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's new song from King has prompted viewers to look beyond the film's romantic visuals. A few stills from the song have led to speculation about Deepika's character and the part she plays in Shah Rukh's story. On X, some users have also joked that she could once again be playing a character whose death becomes important to the plot.

The comments refer to Deepika's role in Jawan. She played Aishwarya, the wife of Shah Rukh's character Vikram Rathore. Her character's death forms an important part of the film's backstory, and some viewers have drawn a parallel with what they believe could happen in King.

What the King song stills have led viewers to speculate

Deepika is part of King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Reports have suggested that she plays the mother of Suhana Khan's character. There has also been speculation that her character’s death could be connected to the events that set Shah Rukh’s character on his journey. Some stills from the song offer glimpses of the two actors together, but they do not establish the sequence of events in the film or reveal what happens to Deepika's character.

That has not stopped viewers from discussing the possibility. Some X users have used the phrase 'the wife that dies in the movie' while comparing the reported role with her appearance in Jawan. The comments are largely based on the similarities viewers think they see, rather than any confirmed information about the film's plot.

See some reactions here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunite for King

King brings Shah Rukh and Deepika together again after films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan. Their pairing has been seen in different contexts over the years, from romance to action, and their appearance together in the new song has renewed interest in the film.

The Bollywood film that is going to clash with Marvel: Doomsday also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, among others. Siddharth Anand is directing the film, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

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