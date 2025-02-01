The Weeknd finally releases new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow', announces North America stadium tour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cover picture of The Weeknd's new album

The Weeknd much-awaited album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' has been finally announced along with a massive North American stadium tour. The 'After Hours Til Dawn' tour kicks off May 9 in Phoenix at the State Farm Stadium and concludes in San Antonio on September 3 at the Alamodome. The tour will also hit Detroit, Chicago, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Foxborough, Massachusetts, Minneapolis, Denver, Inglewood, California, Las Vegas, Santa Clarita, California, Seattle, Vancouver, Canada, Edmonton, Canada; Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, Landover, Maryland, Nashville, Tennessee, Miami, Atlanta, Orlando, Florida, Arlington, Texas, and Houston.

He will be joined by Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and Mike Dean. Tickets can be purchased through the artist presale, which will begin Wednesday at 10 am local time and run until Thursday at 9 am local time. The general sale will begin on February 7 at 10 a.m. local time via theweeknd.com/tour.

'Hurry Up Tomorrow' is the final album in The Weeknd's record-breaking trilogy that began with 2020's 'After Hours' and 2022's 'Dawn FM'. It features a number of all-star collaborations, including Future on Enjoy the Show, Anitta on Sao Paulo and Lana Del Rey on The Abyss.

The album was earlier scheduled to be released on January 25 but due to the devastating wildfires in California, the decision of its postponement was taken. ''Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am cancelling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th. This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.'' The Weeknd informed fans on social media

.The album was at least partially inspired by a set at Inglewood, California's SoFi Stadium just outside Los Angeles in 2022, where the musician born Abel Tesfaye lost his voice. He has described the moment as the start of a breakdown. He will return to the venue for two nights in June.

(With PTI inputs)

