The Vvaan teaser is out now; Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia enter mysterious folklore world | Watch

The teaser of The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has been released, offering the first look at the fantasy folklore world at the centre of the upcoming film. The teaser introduces a mysterious forest governed by an unusual rule, 'Suryast ke baad, Vvaan mein pravesh karna varjit hai.'

Rather than explaining the mythology outright, the teaser keeps much of the story under wraps. It hints at a world shaped by ancient beliefs and supernatural forces, while leaving questions around what lies inside the forbidden forest and why entering it after sunset is prohibited. The film marks Sidharth and Tamannaah’s first on-screen pairing.

Fantasy folklore movie set in an Indian context

The Vvaan combines fantasy and folklore, while also adding adventure, mystery and humour to the mix. The visual world plays a crucial role in the teaser, as the forest with its fantastic environment becomes one of the key elements of the story.

Music also plays a key role in establishing the atmosphere. The score combines a rooted, devotional quality with the mystery surrounding the film’s fictional world, helping distinguish it from a conventional contemporary Hindi entertainer. The project is also part of a larger universe. A comic book titled The Legend of Vvaan has already been introduced, expanding the folklore and mythology associated with the story.

Watch the teaser here:

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia lead the cast

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia headline The Vvaan. Their pairing is one of the film’s key talking points, with the teaser presenting them against a setting that is markedly different from their previous work. The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra. Manu Anand serves as the director of photography and visual director.

The Vvaan makers and release date

The Vvaan is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 25, 2026. With its folklore-driven premise, the makers are positioning The Vvaan as a theatrical fantasy adventure aimed at family audiences.

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