The Vvaan 2 announced; Ektaa Kapoor teases new chapter with mysterious girl in forest and 'red-eyed' twist

The story of Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan is set to continue with a bigger vision. Ektaa R Kapoor has officially announced The Vvaan 2, bringing Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF together once again. The announcement was made on the occasion of Chhath Puja, following the success of the first film, which introduced audiences to a world of Indian folklore, mythology and supernatural mystery.

The Vvaan 2 to expand the folklore fantasy universe

However, the makers are not looking at the next instalment as just another sequel. They plan to develop the story into a larger franchise called 'The World of Vvaan'. The idea is to explore new characters, narratives and supernatural elements within the world established in the first film.

The announcement was accompanied by a new asset featuring a little girl chasing a butterfly into a mysterious setting. She appears to be followed by supernatural forces. The final glimpse of her red eyes also brings back memories of the first film's climax, hinting at a possible connection between the two stories.

The first film built its narrative around a mysterious forest, a goddess, ancient beliefs and the forces protecting this world. Rather than relying on an existing franchise, the makers created a distinct setting inspired by Indian folklore.

With the sequel, Ektaa Kapoor and TVF intend to explore this mythology further. The larger plan is to build a universe that can accommodate multiple stories and characters. The makers believe the world introduced in the first film has more possibilities to offer audiences.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF, The Vvaan brought together commercial Hindi cinema and folklore-based storytelling. The response to the film has now encouraged the production houses to take the concept forward.

Sidharth Malhotra responds to criticism of The Vvaan

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has addressed the criticism surrounding The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest and its moderate box office performance. The actor said on Koffee With Karan 9 that critics were doing their job and spoke about the audience's interest in stories rooted in Indian culture.

"I think they are doing their job; we're doing our job. There is an India, and there is a Bharat, and I think Bharat is what is coming out to watch our films. They want to watch something rooted, something that means something to them, rooted in culture," he said.

Sidharth also explained why he felt the film connected with this section of the audience. He added, "The Vvaan came perfectly fitting that bracket, whether it is the writing, performance, whether it was sequences."

The Vvaan box office collection and OTT release

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 91.49 crore during its 41-day theatrical run. Its India net collection stood at Rs 70.35 crore.

The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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