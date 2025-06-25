The Traitors Season 2: Prime Video's reality show is coming back, Karan Johar confirms | See Post The Hindi adaptation of this American reality show The Traitors has been well-received in India. Now the show has been reviewed for season 2.

Karan Johar's latest show The Traitors has turned into a fan favourite these days. After the success of the first season, the makers have officially announced The Traitors Season 2. On June 12, producer Karan Johar's latest reality show The Traitors was streamed online on the OTT platform. In this show with 20 contestants, two groups of innocent and deceitful people were divided. The Indian audience liked this new and exciting show with 10 episodes. Amidst the success of the first season, the makers have officially announced Season 2 of The Traitors. Let's know when and where it is going to start.

The Traitors will return with season 2

After Koffee with Karan, the filmmaker made a comeback through The Traitors. The Hindi adaptation of this American reality show has been well-received in India too. In the first season, a unique game of The Traitors was seen, which is being liked by the audience. Meanwhile, the makers have announced that this reality show season will be back with season 2. In which once again an exciting game of deception will be played between 20 contestants. The first look poster of The Traitors 2 has also come out, which is now going viral.

If we look at its online streaming, then like the first season, the second season will also be streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. However, no information has been revealed about its release date yet. But it is believed that the new season of The Traitors will be launched on the basis of a gap of 6 months or a year.

This contestant became the winner of the first season

So far, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Kundrra, Raftaar, Sahil Salathia, Lakshmi Manchu and Raj Kundra have been eliminated from the show. Reports suggest that YouTuber Purav Jha became the champion of this reality show. The Traitors news episodes are out every Thursday.

