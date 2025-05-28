The Traitors: Did Jennifer Winget agree to work with ex-husband Karan Singh Grover in Karan Johar's show? 2025 is full and surprises and one of it can also be ex-flamed Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover coming together after more than a decade in a show that is led by Karan Johar.

New Delhi:

There was a time when Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover were one of the power couples in the Indian TV industry. Both were seen together in the serial Dil Mil Gaye in the year 2009. After dating for many years, they got married in 2012. However, destiny had something else stored for them. But seems like cards are in favour of their fans as they might be seen together in a reality show. Yes! You read that right, reportedly, both are going to share the screen again after more than a decade.

Will they be seen together in this show?

According to reports, ex-couple Karan and Jennifer are going to appear together in the upcoming reality show, The Traitors. This will be their first public collaboration after separating 11 years ago. This development has created a lot of excitement, especially considering the history between the two stars. This will add even more drama to the show.

For the unversed, the show is an Indian adaptation of the popular international reality show, which is known for its mystery, deception and high-voltage drama. You can watch the show on Prime Video from June 12. No final list of contestants has been released yet, but if reports are to be believed, actors like Raj Kundra, Raftar, Apoorva Mukhija, Munawar Farooqui, Urfi Javed, Karan Kundra and Jasmin Bhasin can participate in the show.

Karan and Jennifer's history

Let us tell you that Jennifer and Karan have been in a relationship since the year 2009. They first shared the screen in the hospital drama Dil Mil Gaye. The show also gave both of them a strong fan following. The two fell in love on the sets of the show and after dating for some time, they got married in 2012 in the presence of their friends and family members. However, in the year 2014, the two surprised their fans when they decided to separate.

The exact reason for the separation was never revealed, but netizens believe that Karan cheated on Jenny with Bipasha Basu on the sets of the 2015 film Alone. Soon after the rumours, the two tied the knot in 2016 and in 2022, Karan and Bipasha welcomed their firstborn, Devi.

Jennifer's upcoming projects

While Karan and Bipasha have not been seen in any hit films or shows recently, Jennifer gained popularity from Dill Mill Gaye, but the show Saraswatichandra made her famous in every household. Later, she featured in the superhit TV show Behadd and made her OTT debut with Major. In the coming time, she will be seen in an untitled mystery thriller on Netflix. It stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role along with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Harleen Sethi. The series is directed by Maharaj fame Siddharth P Malhotra.

