The Roshans: Netflix to showcase Hrithik Roshan and his family's iconic legacy on screens

A docu-series titled The Roshans is all set to explore the story of actor Hrithik Roshan's illustrious film family which includes his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, musician uncle Rajesh Roshan and his late grandfather and music maestro Roshan. Netflix on Wednesday took to its social media handles to announce that the documentary will take viewers on an "intimate journey through their lives, exploring three generations of passion, dedication, and outstanding contributions" to Hindi cinema.

At the heart of the documentary is the late Roshan Lal Nagrath better known as Roshan and then follow his descendants — Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan — who have each uniquely shaped the landscape of Indian entertainment as directors, creators, musicians and actors.

Film industry veteran Shashi Ranjan has directed and co-produced the docu-series with Rakesh Roshan, featuring candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues who offer their perspectives on the Roshan legacy. "We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives," said the Roshan family.

"The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honour to showcase our journey to the audience,'' Ranjan said directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. "Being invited into the Roshan family's world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honour to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family’s stories was undoubtedly the only way to go," he added.

Hrithik's other projects

Apart from this, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy with the second installment of War alongside Jr NTR. He will also feature in Krrish 4, which will be helmed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Preity Zinta and Nora Fatehi.

