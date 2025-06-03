The Raja Saab release date out: Makers unveils new poster of Prabhas' upcoming horror comedy | See Post The makers of the most anticipated film, 'The Raja Saab' starring Prabhas, have announced the release date on social media platforms. Read more to know the details.

Baahubali fame actor Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated horror comedy film 'The Raja Saab'. On Tuesday, the makers of the film announced that the horror-comedy film starring Prabhas will be released worldwide later this year. The teaser of the film will be made available this month. Read further to know when this film will hit the silver screens.

The Raja Saab release date

Written and directed by Maruthi Dasari, the Tamil-language film stars Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Sai Pallavi, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar in the lead roles. By sharing the new poster of the film, the makers revealed that 'The Raja Saab' will hit the big screens on December 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film will be released on June 16 at 10.52 pm. On June 3, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared this news with his fans and followers. The caption of the post reads, "#TheRajaSaab Teaser on June 16th. See you in theatres on Dec 5th."

Check the post below:

For those who don't know, the film is produced by TC Viswa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The music of this film is composed by Thaman S. The pan-India film will be released in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Work front

Talking about his work front, Prabhas was last seen in the action epic film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Mukesh Kumar Singh's action drama film 'Kannappa', co-starring Vishnu Manchu, South superstar Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar in the pivotal roles.

