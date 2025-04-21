The only Bollywood actress who met Pope Francis once | Know Here Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez met Pope Francis on June 14, 2023, where the actress conveyed her respect for the Pontiff's unwavering efforts to advance justice and peace across the globe.

On Monday, His Holiness Pope Francis passed away at 88 shortly after making a surprise public appearance on Easter Sunday. For the unversed, Pope was having health struggles, including a serious bout of double pneumonia. His death has come as a shock to his supporters and followers. However, His Holiness has left behind a spiritual body of work that, if not to fill the void, will definitely compensate for it. However, do you know that there is a Bollywood actress who had met Pope Francis recently? Moreover, it seems like she is the only Bollywood actor to have met him.

With film producer Andrea Lervolino by her side, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez met Pope Francis on June 14, 2023. The sacred meeting occurred not long ago, offering both people a meaningful and uplifting experience. According to reports, Jacqueline was ecstatic when she met Pope Francis at the Vatican. The actress and producer Andrea Iervolino was welcomed with open arms by the revered Pope, who is well-known for his kindness and commitment to world peace.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez met Pope Francis in 2023

What did Jacqueline talk about?

According to several media reports, Jacqueline Fernandez had a deep discussion with Pope Francis about the feeling of unity. The actress conveyed her respect for the Pontiff's unwavering efforts to advance justice and peace across the globe. She noted how his lessons had influenced her both personally and professionally, and how he had a significant impact on millions of others.

Who was Pope Francis?

On December 17, 1936, Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was the first pope from the Americas and the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. In March 2013, he became the first Jesuit pope and the first non-European pope in more than 1,200 years when he was elected following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. He supported issues including economic fairness, interfaith understanding, climate action, and the inclusion of underrepresented groups. In contrast to his predecessors, he prioritised service over prestige, lived in modest accommodations, and frequently avoided luxury.

