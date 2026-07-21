The Odyssey collection drops on Monday after opening weekend; Bollywood films lose ground | Box office report

New Delhi:

It has been four days since Hollywood director Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, was released in cinemas. Indian audiences have embraced the movie. It got off to a tremendous start at the box office and maintained strong collections over the weekend.

Let us find out how much it earned on its fourth day, Monday.

The Odyssey collection

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey has collected Rs 8.35 crore on its fourth day. These figures may increase by late night. The film earned Rs 21.90 crore on its third day (Sunday), Rs 22 crore on its second day, and Rs 17.40 crore on its opening day. Its total earnings so far stand at Rs 69.65 crore.

This brings total India gross collections of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey to Rs 83.14 crore.

Dip in Bollywood film earnings

Apart from The Odyssey, the Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4 is also running at the Indian box office. It earned Rs 2.44 crore on Monday, its 11th day of release, bringing its total collection to Rs 126.94 crore. Meanwhile, films like Alpha and Welcome to the Jungle are also screening, but their collections have dwindled to the lakhs range. They are struggling to compete with The Odyssey.

The story of The Odyssey

The story of The Odyssey is based on the epic poem by the Greek poet Homer, presented here in Christopher Nolan's unique style. The plot follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, who seeks to return home after winning the Trojan War. His journey back is filled with thrilling twists and turns. Even after he returns to his kingdom after 20 years, the audience encounters several more plot twists.

Film's star cast

The film features a host of renowned Hollywood stars. In addition to Matt Damon, the cast includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, and Himesh Patel. Matt Damon plays the role of King Odysseus, and his performance is receiving widespread acclaim.

For the unversed, the epic by Christopher Nolan hit the Indian screens on July 17, 2026. This adventure tale released in India with an A rating (Adults only) from the CBFC. The 2 hour 52 minute long movie has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Also Read: Meet the hundreds of Indian artists who helped bring Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey to life