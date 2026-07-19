The Odyssey drives Saturday box office; Dhamaal 4 celebrates Rs 100 crore, Alpha slips further

New Delhi:

The Indian box-office saw a busy Saturday for viewers having many movies to watch. Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic, The Odyssey, had a great start and is doing well on consecutive days. The comedy film Dhamaal 4 starring Ajay Devgn managed to cross the mark of 100 crores. However, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, could not do anything to get back in pace, and similarly Evil Dead Burn, a Hollywood horror movie, had a good hold on Saturday.

The Odyssey

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film has got off to an impressive start at the Indian box office. The film collected Rs 17.40 crore on its opening day (Friday). Its earnings received a further boost over the weekend, with Rs 22 crore coming in on Saturday. This took its two-day total to Rs 39.40 crore.

Dhamaal 4

Starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and an ensemble cast, Dhamaal 4 also made the most of the weekend. The comedy earned Rs 10 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 111.50 crore.

Evil Dead Burn

Hollywood horror film Evil Dead Burn has also been performing steadily at the box office. It collected Rs 1.77 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 24.22 crore.

Alpha

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, has struggled to attract audiences. The film's collections have now dropped into the lakhs. It earned just Rs 48 lakh on Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 57.13 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and a large ensemble cast, continues to post modest numbers at the box office. The film collected Rs 38 lakh on Saturday, taking its overall collection to Rs 132.43 crore.

Cocktail 2

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film has well past its theatrical run as it has turned out to be quite successful commercially. As per Sacnilk, this romantic film ended up earning an approximate amount of Rs 94.35 crore net in India and Rs 146.46 crore worldwide. Even though the film failed to make Rs 100 crore, it definitely turned out to be a good one.

Also Read: The Odyssey worldwide box office Day 1: Christopher Nolan's epic opens strong across global markets