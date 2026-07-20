The Odyssey becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest global opener; Dhamaal 4 and others continue box office run

New Delhi:

The Hollywood film The Odyssey was released in Indian cinemas on July 17. Alongside Christopher Nolan's epic, several films across different genres are currently playing in theatres. Here's a look at how these films performed at the Indian box office on Sunday.

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited The Odyssey has opened to a strong response in India. Meanwhile, films including Dhamaal 4, Alpha, Evil Dead Burn and Welcome to the Jungle also continued their theatrical runs over the weekend.

The Odyssey

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, The Odyssey was released in India on Friday and has enjoyed an impressive start at the box office. The film collected Rs 17.40 crore on its opening day (Friday), followed by Rs 22 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it earned Rs 21.90 crore, taking its three-day total to Rs 61.30 crore.

The Odyssey witnessees Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opening

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has achieved the highest worldwide opening of Nolan's career so far. This movie grossed about Rs 2,270 crore (approximately US$264.1 million) in the first week all around the world. This movie earned Rs 1,200 crore (approximately US$139.6 million) from the international box office while earning Rs 1,070 crore (approximately US$124.5 million) from North American theaters. It beat the opening weekend performance of The Dark Knight Rises (about Rs 2,140 crore) to earn Nolan his biggest ever opening to date.

Dhamaal 4

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Dhamaal 4 continued its successful run over the weekend. The comedy collected Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 124.50 crore.

Evil Dead Burn

Hollywood horror film Evil Dead Burn also maintained a steady run at the Indian box office. The film earned Rs 1.95 crore on Sunday, pushing its overall collection to Rs 26.25 crore.

Alpha

Despite featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Alpha has struggled to sustain momentum. Its earnings have now dropped into the lakhs, with the film collecting just Rs 64 lakh on Sunday. Its total box office collection now stands at Rs 57.74 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle

Akshay Kumar-led Welcome to the Jungle, which also stars Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi and an ensemble cast, continued its theatrical run with steady earnings. The film collected Rs 66 lakh on Sunday, taking its cumulative collection to Rs 133.11 crore.

Also Read: The Odyssey drives Saturday box office; Dhamaal 4 celebrates Rs 100 crore, Alpha slips further