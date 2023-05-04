Not 32,000 but 3 ISIS Joinees, 'The Kerala Story' changes trailer description. Shashi Tharoor REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story Controversy: The film has been in the spotlight since the release of its trailer a few days ago. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film shows how ISIS abducted 32000 Hindu girls from Kerala to make them victims of love jihad and get them involved in terror-related activities. After elaborated controversy and court cases, the descriptor of the trailer, which earlier claimed 32,000 women from Kerala had joined the terror group ISIS, has been changed on YouTube.

The movie tells the "true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala," the changed statement read. Adah Sharma is playing the lead role in the film, Many political leaders have objected to the film, claiming that it spreads hate and should be banned.

