The Kapil Sharma Show makers to re-telecast Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's special episodes

The Kapil Sharma Show will be re-telecasting its episodes featuring late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor over the weekend on SONY TV. Irrfan passed away on Wednesday due to colon infection while Rishi Kapoor breathed his last a day after Angrezi Medium actor's demise. The veteran actor died after his prolonged battle with leukemia. Their death left millions of fans across the world heartbroken.

Now as a tribute, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have decided to air Irrfan and Rishi's special episode. Confirming the same, actor and comedian Kiku Sharda wrote on Twitter, "This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou @SonyTV". The episode will also feature Rishi's actor wife Neetu Kapoor.

This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou ❤️❤️❤️@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/LEDxJqWThp — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 2, 2020

In another tweet, Kiku wrote, “Remembering the stellar talent and amazing human being #IrrfanKhan sir in this weekend episodes of #TKSS.We love you sir and miss you dearly @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9.” In the episode, Irrfan visited the sets of the show with his Hindi Medium star cast.

Remembering the stellar talent and amazing human being #IrrfanKhan sir in this weekend episodes of #TKSS ,,,,, we love you sir and miss you dearly ❤️❤️@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/EcJhSpXWzX — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 2, 2020

Both the episodes will air at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Kiku also retweeted a beautiful photo of himself along with Irrfan from the sets of his last film Angrezi Medium. “Whenever I come across this pic on the internet, my eyes goes numb. U r lucky u shared screen with him sir," a fan tweeted with the caption.“My eyes go numb too. I truly am lucky to have spent some time with him," replied Kiku.

My eyes go numb too ,,,, I truly am lucky to have spent some time with him 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/GIH3Oq4F20 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 2, 2020

