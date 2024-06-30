'The Kalki Cinematic Universe' will release in THIS year, 60 percent of Kalki 2898 AD sequel is shot

Follow us on Image Source : X 'Kalki Cinematic Universe' is the title of Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Nag Ashwin's dystopian science-fiction film 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in theatres on June 27. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, the film sets the stage for a sequel. The movie has been a box-office success. Meanwhile, a big update on the cast and release date of its sequel has come out, which has increased the excitement of the fans even more.

The 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel will be released after three years

'Kalki 2898 AD' ends with Supreme Yaskin (Kamal) getting a taste of the serum he was craving for, and the 'Project k' comes alive. A shocking revelation about Bhairava (Prabhas) leaves Ashwatthama (Amitabh) in disbelief and the pregnant SUM-80 aka Sumathi (Deepika) is revealed to have a key role in the sequel.

'Kalki 2898 AD' ends with a title card announcing the 'Kalki 2898 AD' Cinematic Universe. Speaking to Prabhas on an Instagram Live session, director Nag Ashwin claimed that Part 2 of the film will take three years to complete. Producer Ashwini Dutt released a press statement saying that 60 per cent of the shoot has been completed, with major portions remaining and the release date is yet to be decided.

Kamal Haasan and Dulquer Salmaan will have bigger role in Kalki 2898 AD

Kamal received a good response for 'Kalki 2898 AD' despite the less screen time. But the ending of the film made it clear that the character will have a bigger role in Part 2. At a press meet in Chennai, he said, 'In Kalki, I played a small character who appears for just a few minutes. My true involvement in the film is just beginning and I will have a much bigger role in the second part. So, I watched this film as a fan and I was surprised.'

Dulquer Salmaan played a cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD', but it was such an important role that fans are wondering if his character will be brought back. Dulquer plays the role of the Captain, and it got a further boost when out of all the cameos, the team of film shared a poster of him which read, 'Presenting our very own Dulquer Salmaan as the Captain in the Kalki Cinematic Universe.'

