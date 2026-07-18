The India Story trailer out; Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade fight against the pesticide crisis

New Delhi:

The makers of Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade's upcoming film The India Story unveiled its trailer on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The trailer highlights the dangers of pesticide farming and its impact on society. Directed by Chettan DK, the film promises an intense story packed with drama and a powerful social message.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is written and produced by Sagar B Shinde. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

The India Story trailer out

Sharing the official trailer, the makers wrote, "#TheIndiaStory, yeh Kahaani Hindustan ke har ek ghar ki hai, aur isse sunna bohot hi jaroori hain! Witness the truth unfold in #TheIndiaStory, Slow Poison In Progress… releasing in cinemas on 24th July 2026, in 3 languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu." Watch the trailer below:

What's inside The India Story trailer?

The 2-minute and 35-second trailer begins with Shreyas Talpade's character mourning the loss of his daughter to cancer. However, the trailer also highlights the harmful effects of pesticide farming, showing how long-term exposure to toxic chemicals can have life-threatening consequences.

As the story progresses, the trailer depicts the pain and suffering faced by several families affected by the issue. In the film, Kajal Aggarwal is playing the role of a fearless lawyer who is determined to expose the truth and seek justice for the victims.

Earlier this month, the film made headlines over its certification issues. However, there has been no official update on its certification status so far.

What did the director say about The India Story trailer?

Reacting to the trailer's release, director Chettan DK said, "The India Story is more than just a film, it's a conversation we need to have. Through this story, we wanted to shine a light on an issue that silently impacts every household. The trailer offers a glimpse into a powerful journey of truth, courage, and resilience, and we hope it inspires audiences to question, reflect, and engage with the reality around them."

About The India Story's cast

Apart from Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the film stars Trisha Sarda, Murli Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Atul Tiwari, Kamlesh Sawant, Sham Mashilkar, among others.

Also Read: After Satluj row, Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal's The India Story awaits CBFC certification