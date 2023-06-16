The Glory star Lim Ji Yeon and Kim Tae Hee's teaser released from series Lies Hidden In My Garden

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lim Ji Yeon and Kim Tae Hee in Lies Hidden In My Garden

The upcoming drama “Lies Hidden in My Garden” has released a new thrilling teaser!

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, “Lies Hidden in My Garden” is a suspenseful thriller about two women who lead entirely different lives—before a suspicious smell in one of their backyards brings them together in ways that they could never have expected.

The newly released teaser begins by switching back and forth between Joo Ran, who begins to smell a dead body in her backyard, and Sang Eun, who is dealing with the shock of her husband’s sudden death. They become entangled in an unsolvable maze of mystery when the smell of a dead body in Joo Ran’s backyard is linked to Yoon Bum’s death. Mustering up the courage to face the truth, Joo Ran teams up with Sang Eun, who claims that Joo Ran’s husband Jae Ho murdered Yoon Bum.

As unforeseen mysteries begin to unfold, viewers are given a glimpse of Jae Ho’s eerie duality. In one scene, he pleads with Joo Ran, “Do you believe I killed Kim Yoon Bum?” Then later, warns Sang Eun, “Be careful not to get hurt while running around like your husband.”

Kim Tae Hee plays Joo Ran, a woman who lives a picture-perfect life until she notices the stench of a dead body emanating from her backyard. Kim Sung Oh plays Joo Ran’s husband Jae Ho, a perfectionist doctor who runs a pediatric hospital. Meanwhile, “The Glory” star Lim Ji Yeon will play Sang Eun, a victim of domestic violence who dreams of escaping her hellish reality, while Choi Jae Rim plays the role of her abusive husband Yoon Bum.

It remains to be seen how the events that pushed the two families to the brink will unfold and how the story of two women who begin a precarious partnership with diametrically opposed interests will unfold.

Latest Entertainment News