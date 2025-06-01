The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: When an editor reprimanded Anurag Kashyap, director was left stunned During a conversation in India TV's 'The Filmi Hustle' podcast, film directors Ram Gopal Varma and Anurag Kashyap spoke openly on the film industry, film direction and other issues.

Bollywood filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and Anurag Kashyap are two faces of the film world who are famous for their brilliant films, vision, as well as their outspokenness. Varma has been active in the film world for more than 3 decades. His first film was 'Shiva' (1989), in which Nagarjuna was seen in the lead role. At the same time, Anurag Kashyap won accolades for films like 'Dev D' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. He entered the film world as a writer and also wrote the script of 'Satya' with Ram Gopal Varma. After which he also tried his hand at acting and today he is a well-known director in the film world. Now, during a conversation on India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast, Anurag Kashyap talked about his journey from being a writer to a director.

How did Anurag Kashyap become a director from a writer?

During a conversation with host Akkshay Rathie, Anurag Kashyap revealed the name of the film producer and director, due to whom he reached the direction of films while writing films. He said, 'Somewhere I always wanted to direct films. I don't know if Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) remembers or not, but he has a big role in my becoming a director. So one day Ramu wanted some shots of the city and I had noted down some shots, in case he needed them. So he told Mazhar Why don't you guys go and shoot something. He liked the ideas that I told him.'

Ram Gopal Varma rejected all the shots

Anurag further added 'We shot and we came back and it was going on in my mind that for the first time I played the role of a director. After this, when the shots were shown on the screen, Ramu did not like any of the shots. I went to the editor and said that Ramu sir was looking at me like this. So he said, 'You told me 7 different things, I used them, otherwise this was also a rubbish shot.' He told me how bad it was. Whatever you have shot, they should not have been done like that. He taught me how I have to tell Mazhar what is in my mind. He then gave me a camera and sent me to shoot on Sunday. Only then could we get some decent shots. So my learning process started from there.'

Anurag Kashyap's journey to become a director

'My journey to become a director started after a long time. This was when I was working in 'Mission Kashmir'. I left that film midway. After this, I wrote a script for Shivam Nair. Then I asked him if I could direct my script. He said very gracefully, 'This is your script, do it.' As soon as I got permission, I tried to direct. In those days, no one had much faith in me,' and that's how Anurag Kashyap turned to direction from writing.

