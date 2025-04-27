The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about making music for biggest film of Farah Khan's life Shekhar Ravjiani, the loved music composer and singer, from the band 'Vishal-Shekhar' spoke to Akkshay Rathie at India TV's podcast 'The Filmy Hustle' about making music for Farah Khan's biggest film till date, Om Shanti Om.

New Delhi:

Shekhar Ravjiani from the band Vishal-Shekhar was the new guest on India TV's podcast The Filmy Hustle. In conversation with the host Akkshay Rathie, the singer and composer covered several aspects of making music. While talking about working with several hit filmmakers, Shekhar opened up about making music for Om Shanti Om, the superhit film which till date is the biggest film of Farah Khan's life. Also, the film that marked the Bollywood debut of Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone and made people swoon over the new couple of B-town, DP and Shah Rukh Khan.

When Farah approached Vishal and Shekhar for Om Shanti Om

'Farah Khan was the person who trusted us with the biggest film of her career, with Om Shanti Om. So, Farah and us (Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani) had done several ads before and then one day she said, 'Will you guys do music for my film Om Shanti Om?' And then we went and met Shah Rukh Khan. We sat with him and Shah Rukh, being extremely warm and amazing. He looked at us and said, 'You guys will do the music' We said yes and then he said, 'Great, let's do it.' It was an amazing experience. Every single day of going to Farah's house, to Javed sahab's house and working on the songs of Om Shanti Om and the food and the jokes, along with the stories and the humour with the joy we felt for making the songs of that film was amazing,' Shekhar said at The Filmy Hustle.

Javed Akhtar's magic in Om Shanti Om album

For those who don't know, National award-winning lyricist and screenplay writer Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics of Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om. While talking about working with Javed, Shekhar said, 'The way he writes, he makes the job of a composer easy. Like, generally we make a tune and then give it to the lyricist, saying, 'Here's what we have created, please write the song accordingly.' But with him, it seems so effortless that it seems like he is the one who wrote the song first and then the melody gets created. He's amazing.'

'Like for Dard-e-disco, I remember, Farah told Javed sahab, 'Kuch bhi daal do, I want rubbish happening in this song' and then Dard-e-disco happened from there. So, again! This was madness in one room. So, I still remember the madness of putting this song together and how that song came out and also how the entire music of Om Shanti Om came out and probably that's why those soundtracks are still the most loved songs by Vishal and Shekhar. There's variety in music and how, in that album,' the singer-composer added.

