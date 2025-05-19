The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Rajeev Masand makes big statement on Ranbir Kapoor's superstar status Ranbir Kapoor is one of those Bollywood stars who do not follow star culture. The superstar manages his schedule himself without any PR or social media. This has been revealed by Rajeev Masand at the India TV podcast 'The Filmy Hustle'.

New Delhi:

Star culture is often discussed in the Hindi film industry. Several personalities associated with the industry have talked about it and have openly admitted that a huge team works with actors these days to keep up with their superstar status. There are managers, PR teams and assistants who handle everything from their public image to their schedule. But, this is not the case with Ranbir Kapoor and this is the statement of film critic, former journalist and COO of Dharma Dharma Cornerstone Agency Rajeev Masand. During a conversation on India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast, Masand made several revelations about Ranbir Kapoor and praised his simplicity.

Ranbir likes to live a simple life: Rajeev Masand

During the conversation, Rajeev Masand claimed that Ranbir Kapoor likes to live a simple life. He does not follow star culture, he has no PR team and no official social media account. He does not like to walk with a team of people; he goes to the airport alone, stands in line and eats alone.

'I was standing in line at the airport and I saw Ranbir standing there alone. He had no assistant, no team with him. He was standing in line alone and completing the formalities. This is not something you see with celebrities, they are usually surrounded by people. I asked him, 'Where is your team?' So Ranbir just said to me in response, 'Which team?' said Rajeev Masand on The Filmy Hustle.

Ranbir Kapoor is down to earth: Rajeev Masand

Rajeev Masand further added that Ranbir's simple attitude is not limited to the airport only, even during shooting abroad, directors have seen him having lunch alone in a local cafe. Rajeev Masand said, 'That's just the way he is. I think his ability to mingle and stay grounded is what makes him such an intelligent actor. He believes that staying connected to real life helps him portray characters more authentically.'

