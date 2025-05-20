The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Rajeev Masand explains how Ananya Pandey broke nepotism barrier During a conversation on India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast, former film critic Rajeev Masand spoke about how Ananya Panday broke the barrier of nepotism and did good films and made a name for herself.

Ananya Pandey is one of those few star kids who broke the storm of opposition to nepotism and achieved a special place in the film world. Ananya, who recently made it to Forbes Asia's Top-30 Under 30, has made her place in Bollywood with her hard work and smart work. The story behind this has been told by Rajeev Masand, a well-known critic of the film world, who has been one of the masterminds. He joined India TV's podcast 'Filmy Hustle', which premiered on Sunday, where he shared many stories from the film world. He also spoke about how Ananya Pandey crossed the storm of opposition to nepotism and kept working hard. Her hard work also paid off and she earned a name for herself in Bollywood.

'We work in the creative world. Here we make decisions with the team and the way she moulded herself is amazing. Ananya may come from an English background film family. But she worked hard and smartly. The kind of stories she did and the directors she worked with were amazing. We all see what kind of things are going on in the market and there is superficial talent. Ananya got opportunities and she worked hard. Like in Call Me Bay, the directors trusted Ananya and in Control, Vikramaditya Motwani also made her do a great job,' Masand said at The Filmy Hustle.

Kim Sharma talked about the challenges of actors

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma said that the world of art runs on instinct. 'Here, there is no shape at the beginning of the project; we have to trust and move forward. Kim said, 'Bollywood is different from the film industry of the whole world. Here, things happen differently. Like paparazzi operate in a completely different way in Hollywood. But here the methods are different, people call and invite. These methods are from India. The stories here also tell us what is happening here. What is people's perception, because in the end, this becomes the reality. We have to move forward with our core beliefs about what will work and what will not,' Kim said.

How is the relationship between an agent and an artist?

Rajeev Masand said at the podcast that 'We see the stories and how the market is going at present. I have been a journalist, I know actors closely. But I have never acted, so I cannot know their insecurities, what they think. Also, how they view the situations. We work with the team and try to choose a good story. Ananya also did the same, then Karan Johar expressed faith in control and Vikramaditya Motwani got that work done.' Rajeev Masand told how Ananya Pandey broke all the barriers with her hard work and made a name for herself. To watch the entire podcast, you can click on the link given above or you can also watch it on India TV's YouTube channel.

