The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Monika Shergill makes big revelation about Aryan Khan’s debut series In India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, Monika Shergill, talked about Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web series, which will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix.

New Delhi:

The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with Netflix's web series. Recently, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan will also be part of the series. Meanwhile, a new update has come out regarding the storyline of the series. Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, who grew up watching black-and-white television and shared insights during a conversation on India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast. In conversation with the host Akkshay Rathie, she praised Shah Rukh Khan, calling him "the best," and expressed admiration for Aryan Khan as well. She also discussed the upcoming web series.

Monika praises Aryan Khan's upcoming web series

Speaking on the podcast, Monika Shergill called Shah Rukh Khan "the king" and praised his legacy. She said, "Aryan Khan’s web series is coming to Netflix, and it’s going to be excellent. It will touch your emotions. From direction to screenplay, the series is brilliantly implemented. Watching it will warm your heart, as it includes several emotional moments."

She further added, "The series tells the story of a boy who, along with his friends, struggles to make a mark in the film industry. Aryan Khan has worked hard and the audience is going to get to see something special."

About Monika Shergill

Monika started her career as a journalist and producer. In the 1990s, she made several documentaries. Before joining Netflix, she was the content head at Viacom18 Digital Ventures for five years. She is best known for series like psychological thriller Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side and comedy-drama Badman.

