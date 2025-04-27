The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Is 'auto tune' threat to music industry? Shekhar Ravjiani replies During a conversation on India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast, Shekhar Ravjiani spoke openly about the growing trend of auto tune and technology in the music industry.

One of Bollywood's famous singers and music composers, Shekhar Ravjiani, rules millions of hearts with his melodies. Composer, famous for hit tracks like 'Tujhe Bhula Diya', 'Bin Tere', recently talked about many aspects related to the music industry in a conversation with host Akkshay Rathie at India TV's podcast 'The Filmy Hustle'. During this, Shekhar talked about the growing trend of AI and auto-tune in the music industry.

Art is an emotion: Shekhar Ravjiani

Talking about the growing trend of AI and auto tune, tech and AI, Shekhar Ravjiani said, 'I heard some recent songs in which Kishore Da's voice was used, Jagjit Singh ji's voice was used. After listening to it, I felt that it was very crazy. The voices of the original singers were used in it. But, AI can never understand emotions and art is an emotion. AI can make things easier, but it cannot write or compose songs. The work that an artist can do, AI can never do. When a singer sings a song, he sings with emotions.'

Some laws are needed: Shekhar Ravjiani

When asked by the host about the use of the magical voices of late singers, Shekhar Ravjiani said, 'I think that... yes, as a filmmaker, you have the option to decide whether your composition should have the voice you want. But, I think we need some laws in the case of auto tune, because in the end, you know that it has to happen.'

Shekhar Ravjiani expressed concern

The singer-composer further says, 'If tomorrow a song comes in my voice, which I had once refused to sing or I do not want to sing, then I will not like it. So I think we need some laws to protect it. But I think a computer cannot give the satisfaction that a singer can. Because, as a singer, you have to feel the emotions. I don't think AI can do this. You need pain and emotion to write and sing something.'

